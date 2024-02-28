Driver intentionally hits and kills brother, then leaves him in road, Florida cops say

A man in Florida is accused of running his brother down in a vehicle and fatally hitting him before leaving him in the road, police said.

Just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 26, a man was discovered lying in an intersection, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The man, 35-year-old Taiwan James Gland, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said an unknown driver “intentionally struck” Gland, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Two days later, police announced they were searching for Gland’s younger brother, 34-year-old Tyree Gland, according to a Facebook post.

“Early in the morning of February 26th, detectives believe Tyree intentionally struck Taiwan with a vehicle two times, killing him,” police said.

Tyree Gland then drove away from the scene and has not been apprehended as of Feb. 28, according to police.

Police did not release a possible motive but said it was not clear if Gland’s death was connected to the death of his son less than one week ago, according to a news conference streamed by WFLA.

“There was some kind of an altercation between two groups,” police said in the news conference. “And in that altercation, Taiwan (Gland Jr.) was hit and killed.”

Taiwan Gland Jr., 18, was shot and killed Feb. 22, WTVT reported, in a parking lot of an apartment complex near where his father would later be hit.

“We don’t have a connection between the cases that we can prove that we can talk about,” police said in the news conference.

Charges for Gland Jr.’s death have not been announced as of Feb. 28.

Taiwan James Gland was hit and killed just blocks away from where his son, 18-year-old Taiwan Gland, Jr., had been shot and killed less than a week earlier, police said.

