Driver intentionally hits woman pushing baby in stroller in Walmart lot, Hawaii cops say

A man is accused of intentionally striking a woman with a car while she was pushing a baby in a stroller in Hawaii, local news reports say.

The 37-year-old woman was in the Mililani Walmart parking lot with a 6-month-old just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, when she was hit and “dragged about 15 feet,” Honolulu police told Hawaii News Now.

A man tried to help the woman, but the driver exited his car and attacked him with a “dangerous instrument,” police said, KHON2-TV reported.

“All of a sudden I saw this guy beating on a man over here with a crowbar nonstop,” witness Suzanne Young told the outlet.

The attack left the woman in critical condition, police said, and the man who police say intervened in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Both were taken to a hospital.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on counts of attempted murder, assault on a law officer and resisting arrest, the newspaper reported.

Arrest made after mother shot while pushing baby in stroller on Midlands road, cops say

Woman, 3 children struck by car as they waited to cross Fort Worth street, police say

Mom pushing baby in stroller robbed in driveway of her California home, video shows