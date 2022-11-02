Driver intentionally strikes pedestrian with vehicle following 'low speed' chase in Milwaukee, police say

A driver intentionally struck a pedestrian Tuesday at Humboldt Park following a police chase, Milwaukee police said.

Police responded to the 3200 block of South Lenox Street for a complaint of reckless driving and attempted to stop the suspected vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled at "low speeds" and struck a vehicle and squad car, police said.

The driver then drove over a curb onto the grassy area of Humboldt Park and struck a pedestrian, police said. The pedestrian, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman, was not injured.

Officers then broke the vehicle's window and arrested a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Police said they will seek charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing.

On Saturday, a reckless driver struck a mom, baby, and two other residents at Humboldt Park during trick-or-treat.

