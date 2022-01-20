Driver at intersection shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Springfield

The driver of a vehicle was shot multiple times and his passenger suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at North Third Street and North Grand Avenue East in Springfield.

Both were transported to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The wounds of the victim shot multiple times were non-life-threatening, according to Springfield Police Commander of Criminal Investigation Sara Pickford.

The shooting occurred about 4:36 p.m.

Pickford said according to eyewitness reports and surveillance cameras, a smaller black vehicle fired multiple rounds into the car of the victims and then drove off. The make of the suspect vehicle could not be identified. There was no front license plate on the car.

The investigation is ongoing, Pickford said.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield IL shooting leaves man with multiple wounds