Driver issued tickets after fatally striking pedestrian in Cragin neighborhood

A 56-year-old man was cited in a fatal predawn traffic accident where he struck a 46-year-old pedestrian in the Cragin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, a man driving a white sedan was headed south in the 2000 block of North Cicero Avenue when he struck the victim in an intersection, police said.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was issued traffic citations.