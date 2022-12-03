Driver in January fatality sentenced

Dec. 3—GREENSBURG — A local resident involved in a fatal accident early this year was recently sentenced in Decatur Superior Court.

According to publicly available court documents, a November 22 Judgment of Conviction and Sentencing Order signed by Judge Matthew Bailey in the matter of the State of Indiana vs. Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle included the following information.

The defendant, Ramirez-Cuautle, 33, Greensburg, had previously entered plea(s) of guilty and the court accepted those pleas as well as a plea agreement.

County One involved a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, a level 4 felony. The defendant was sentenced to six years of incarceration in an Indiana Department of Correction facility and two years of probation.

Count Two, which the court order did not specify, was dismissed.

Count Three involved a charge of driving while suspended, a class A misdemeanor. The defendant was sentenced to two days in the Decatur County Jail which have already been executed.

Ramirez-Cuautle was also ordered to pay $185 for criminal court costs, $100 for probation administration fees, $100 as a public defender fee, $200 as an alcohol countermeasure fee, and $850 as restitution for the benefit of Kenneth Smith. In addition, his driving privileges have been suspended for 720 days.

The State was represented in this matter by Decatur County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Douglas W. Brown.

Case History

The Daily News reported on January 17, 2022, that a local resident died after being struck by a car and that the driver involved had been jailed.

The story cited Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy who said that at approximately 4:25 p.m. Sunday, January 16, officers from the GPD were dispatched to the scene of an accident near Moscow Road and 11th Street that involved unknown injuries.

When officers arrived they found a single vehicle crash had taken place.

Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle, 32, of Greensburg, left the roadway and struck a pedestrian before crossing back over the roadway and hitting a pole.

The pedestrian, identified as Kamryn Smith, 23, of Greensburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

Ramiriez-Cuautle was arrested and initially charged with driving while suspended, reckless driving, reckless homicide, and operating while intoxicated causing death.

The GPD was assisted by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist Matthew Holley and the Decatur County Coroner's office.

