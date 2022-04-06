Driver jumps 3 stories off freeway bridge to escape California troopers, cops say

A driver jumped about 30 feet from a freeway bridge in California during a police chase, multiple news outlets reported.

The chase began after police in San Diego tried to pull the man over for a seat belt violation in the Hillcrest neighborhood, KGTV reported.

The driver was in a white Mercedes-Benz when he refused to pull over, the news outlet reported.

After leading police then the California Highway Patrol on a 30-minute chase, the man stopped his vehicle on Interstate 5 in Sorrento Valley and hopped over a freeway bridge, falling three stories, the City News Service reported.

He landed in shrubbery but was arrested and taken to the hospital for his injuries, the outlet reported.

His injuries were non-life-threatening, KSWB-TV reported.

The highway patrol and the San Diego Police Department are investigating the incident, the outlet reported.

