Driver in June crash begins serving 6-week jail sentence

The suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash is believed to be a Chevrolet Malibu with damage to a driver's side door and window.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A driver involved in a June crash hat seriously injured a teenage bicyclist has begun serving a six-week jail sentence.

Dakota Blue Egner, 30, went from court to jail after pleading guilty to Level 6 felony leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury. The plea agreement she reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office called for a 545-day jail sentence with 503 days suspended to probation.

Egner also will have her driver's license suspended for 90 days.

She was arrested July 3 after Richmond Police Department received a response to a Facebook post showing a damaged suspect vehicle. The crash occurred just before 7:55 p.m. June 26 at the intersection of Hayes Arboretum Road and Woodside Drive, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Security video from the nearby Goodwill showed the bicyclist riding northbound on Hayes Arboretum Road and a passenger car traveling westbound on Woodside Drive at high speed, the affidavit said. The car, with a dented driver's side rear door and a shattered rear driver's side window, was later visible on video driving twice through the Menards parking lot and leaving toward Elks Road.

Photographs of the vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet Malibu, were posted on Richmond Police Department's Facebook page, and RPD received a tip Egner was driving a similar car with damage she claimed was caused by a deer, according to the affidavit.

Investigators tracked down the car, which had Ohio license plates, then located Egner in West Alexandria, Ohio, the affidavit said. A meeting was scheduled July 3 at RPD headquarters, and at that time, Egner admitted being the driver in the crash.

Initially, however, she said she went straight home to get glass out of her daughter's hair, but she later said she parked and watched emergency personnel as they worked at the crash scene, according to the affidavit.

