Driver in June fatality charged with murder, assault

Oct. 26—The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash in June is now facing murder and assault charges.

Whitley Paige Grubb, now 20, was the driver of a Ford SUV that crashed along KY 1394 in the East Bernstadt community on June 22. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and rolled down an embankment, where it rolled and flipped before hitting another section of the fence.

Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle while two others were trapped inside. One passenger, 18-year-old Jodie Bennett of London, was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for serious and life-threatening injuries.

The indictment states that Grubb was operating the vehicle "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life" and "wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person and thereby caused the death of Jodie Bennett."

The remaining two charges state that Grubb was operating a motor vehicle "while under the influence of intoxicants and wrecking said vehicle," causing serious physical injuries to two people.

The accident occurred just four days before Grubb's 20th birthday.

Her bond is set at $200,000 cash and she is scheduled for a court hearing on December 14, in Laurel Circuit Court.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.