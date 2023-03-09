Driver kicks door and rips mirror off car in road rage attack, California police say

A man was arrested after attacking another driver’s car in a road rage incident, California police said.

After pulling out of a parking lot, crossing into the other driver’s lane and abruptly stopping on Tuesday, March 7, the 39-year-old man stepped out of his SUV and ran toward another driver’s car, the Orange Police Department said on Facebook.

The man tried to pry the other driver’s door open, “but it was locked,” according to police. He then punched the “window, ripped off the side mirror and kicked the door,” police said.

As the man left the area, police said the other driver got the license plate number of his SUV.

The man was arrested the next day and booked into jail on a count of felony vandalism, according to police and jail records. He was being held on $250,000 bail as of Thursday, March 9.

Orange is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

