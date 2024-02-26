Driver is killed after being ejected from his vehicle early Saturday in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatal accident that occurred Saturday near the 2800 block of Avondale Mill Road in Macon.

At approximately 2 a.m., deputies were called to the scene where a motorist driving a green Ford F-250 had lost control of their vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver, according to authorities.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies discovered the driver, Ryan James Sanders, 25, of Florida, had been killed. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced Sanders dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information in reference to this accident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.