Driver who killed bicyclist on Central Valley Road sentenced

A motorist who pleaded guilty to killing a cyclist riding on the shoulder of Central Valley Road in January apologized Monday before being sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison, saying he was willing to do whatever it takes to become a better person.

“My actions have taken someone away from you, that is unforgivable,” Geoffrey Grayson Moore, 29, told the loved ones of John Skubic, 63, of Poulsbo. “I have to live with myself for what I have done and accept the consequences for my actions.”

Skubic was pedaling his Surly Disc Trucker on the shoulder during his daily work commute on Jan. 21 when at about 12:50 p.m. he was struck from behind by a Jeep Cherokee. After striking Skubic, the Jeep did not stop. Skubic was declared dead at the scene.

When Moore was arrested at a nearby apartment complex, he was found in the Jeep smoking a substance that a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy wrote was heroin. When questioned, Moore told a deputy he fell asleep while driving and woke up when he hit something but did not see what he hit.

“He stated he was scared and did not stop,” the deputy wrote in court documents.

Moore pleaded guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court to a count of vehicular homicide and a count of hit and run.

Skubic, a Navy veteran, planned to retire from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard this summer and ride his bicycle down the West Coast to San Diego to visit his daughter and her family. He was known as a man of deep Christian faith who offered prayers and assistance to those he met.

“His life truly revolved around helping others,” Michael Skubic, John Skubic’s son, wrote in a letter read Monday in court. “The world is dimmer without him.”

Judge Jennifer Forbes told Skubic’s family that sentencing vehicular homicide cases was particularly difficult, partly because of the sudden nature of the deaths.

“When they happen because somebody made a choice that created the situation that results in death, it makes it so much harder for people to bear and wrap their minds around,” Forbes said, adding that a prison sentence alone cannot bring closure or peace to grieving people.

“It isn’t going to undo the tragedy you have all experienced,” Forbes said. “The hole, the gaping wound in your lives, will remain no matter what I do.”

