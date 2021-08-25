Driver killed after car hit by stolen vehicle driven by teen in Dallas police chase

An innocent driver was killed early Wednesday when his car was hit by a stolen vehicle driven by a 14-year-old as he was being chased by Dallas police.

During the chase, the 14-year-old drove through a red light and crashed into a Chevrolet Impala, killing that driver.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The 14-year-old boy and three other teens who were in the stolen car with him were injured in the crash and they were taken to local hospitals.

The chase began shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday when Dallas police observed a Toyota Camry in the 1000 block of S. Buckner Boulevard in Dallas.

Dallas police got behind the vehicle and checked its vehicle registration, learning that the car had been stolen during an aggravated robbery on Monday.

Dallas police attempted to stop the stolen car and a pursuit ensued.

Just after 1:30 a.m., the stolen car went through a red light at Great Trinity Forest Way and Wadsworth Drive where it collided with the Impala.

The driver of the Impala was taken to local hospital where he later died.

The teens are in custody and face charges in the fatal crash, according to Dallas police.

No Dallas police officers were injured in the chase and crash.