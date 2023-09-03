Driver killed when car runs off road and crashes into tree, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in a late night crash Saturday when a car hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 10:20 p.m. in Newberry County, said Lance Cpl. William Bennett.

A 2000 Acura sedan was driving west on Long Road when it ran off the right side of the road, according to Bennett. The car then veered across the road and ran off the left side where it crashed into a tree, Bennett said.

The driver was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital and died there, according to Bennett.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 664 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Newberry County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 10 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.