Driver killed when car runs off SC road and flips over, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Tuesday when a car ran off a road and flipped over, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 8:45 a.m. in Darlington County, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

A 2004 Pontiac sedan was driving north on S.C. 403, and near the intersection with Andrews Mill Road the car ran off the right side of the road, according to Butler. That’s about 12 miles from Darlington Raceway.

After the car overturned, the driver was taken to an area hospital and later died there, Butler said.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Butler said the driver was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 876 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 25 people have died in Darlington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 19 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.