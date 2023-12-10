Driver killed when car runs off Lexington County road and hits tree, SC cops say

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning crash in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 12:30 a.m. on U.S. 178, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 2009 Chevrolet sedan was driving east on U.S. 178 in the Batesburg-Leesville area when it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, according to Bolt. The Chevy driver died, Bolt said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Bolt said the driver was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 899 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 42 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 43 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.