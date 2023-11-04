Driver killed in collision in Phoenix

A man was killed during a traffic collision on Friday morning in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a collision involving a car and an SUV at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to Phoenix police.

After arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man, later identified as 57-year-old Jose Peguero, who was subsequently pronounced dead at the collision site by the Phoenix Fire Department, a police news release said.

The driver of the SUV stayed in the area of the incident and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

A detective later responded to the crash and learned from witnesses that Peguero was driving south on 35th Avenue and failed to stop at a red light on Lower Buckeye Road. The SUV, which was driving east, hit the car, causing a second impact at the signal control box, police said in the news release.

Additional details related to the incident were part of the ongoing investigation and would not be released, police said.

