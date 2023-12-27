Driver killed in Columbus head-on crash identified

Anoka County authorities say the motorist killed in a head-on collision this weekend in Columbus was from Lino Lakes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sarah Jean Rajanen was killed when her northbound SUV crossed into the southbound lane of Lake Drive Northeast shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. Her SUV collided head-on with a southbound SUV.

Rajanen, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection with 141st Avenue Northeast. The driver of the other SUV was hospitalized in stable condition.

The crash is being investigated by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

