Driver killed in crash involving two motorcycles in Janesville
Police say one person was killed and another injured in a crash between two motorcycles in Janesville on Friday.
Police say one person was killed and another injured in a crash between two motorcycles in Janesville on Friday.
Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers
The fallout for Brand has been swift, as the London police investigate him, his tour has been suspended and much of his content has been blocked or removed.
The majority of EA's Criterion Games studio will now focus on Battlefield. A "core group" will continue to work on Need for Speed.
On the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield stage, the company announced its third-generation prototype -- or the company’s MVP, if you will. Mid-2024, the company is planning to launch this as a product ready for roadside drug testing, and a configuration for cause-of-death investigations. Current drug testing often requires a urine sample, which has a number of issues; for one, if you don’t observe the person giving the sample, you don’t have proper chain of custody of the evidence, but most people aren’t particularly stoked about being watched -- or watching -- as they try to pee into a cup.
It gets the same Bird's Eye View technology as the Video Doorbell 2 and Spotlight Cam Pro.
During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it'll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices. "Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love -- like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage. Amazon says that the new model will power more conversational experiences -- experiences that take into account body language as well as a person's eye contact and gestures.
Make your home feel extra festive with one of these fall scents.
Teevens was a beloved head coach and a fierce player safety advocate who eliminated live tackling from practice in a successful effort to reduce concussions.
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
As the anniversary of Kevin Hines's suicide attempt aligns with Suicide Prevention Month, we examine why his story has gone viral for the last 23 years.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
Back in 2014, Stan Garber and Alex Yakubovich set out to reinvent the request for proposals (RFP) process with the launch of Scout RFP, which provides a cloud-based sourcing solution designed to help organizations source faster -- and, ideally, easier. Scout RFP was acquired by Workday in 2019, and Garber and Yakubovich decided to stay on under Workday's management following the purchase. "After Workday acquired Scout RFP, we began experiencing everyday pain points -- chasing down the right person to approve a happy hour budget, finding which vendors we could purchase swag from or even getting an NDA spun up to sign," Yakubovich told TechCruch via email.
The couple, who often gushed about one another in interviews and on social media, was married for 27 years and share two children.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lexus RZ, and Genesis Electrified GV70 electric cars earned the Top Safety Pick+ rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
United Auto Workers plan to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis
Doctors discovered Howard's condition during a routine medical exam and immediately scheduled surgery.
Famed action star couldn't understand why everyone was laughing during the premiere of his breakout 1998 blockbuster.
The tech mogul’s refusal to let Ukraine use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communications to launch a surprise attack on Russia sparks concern in Washington.
"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," Mattison wrote on Instagram.