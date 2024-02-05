Driver killed in crash in Lexington that leaves two others hospitalized, SC cops say

One person was killed Sunday when a motorcycle and an SUV crashed on a Lexington County road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 1:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Lake Drive and Paps Drive, said Master Trooper William Bennett.

A 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle was driving east on South Lake Drive, and at the intersection it collided with a westbound 2003 Chevrolet SUV, according to Bennett.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital and later died, Bennett said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the motorcycle rider.

There were four people in the Chevy SUV, according to Bennett. The SUV driver and one of the passengers were hurt and taken to an area hospital, Bennett said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet, or if any of the people in the SUV were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the vehicles to collide was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 43 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.