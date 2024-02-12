Driver killed in crash where car ran off Richland County road and hit tree, SC cops say

One person was killed early Monday morning when a car crashed into a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1:30 a.m. in Richland County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2013 Honda Accord was driving south on S.C. 769 when it ran off the road near the intersection with Cabin Creek Road, according to Glover. That’s in the Eastover area, not far from McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

The car crashed into a tree and the driver died at the scene, Glover said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the the car to veer off the road was not available. The Highway Patrol did not say if the crash is still being investigated..

Through Wednesday, 75 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Richland County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 57 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.

That includes another death less than 32 hours prior to the Monday morning wreck.

At about 6:25 p.m. Saturday, a three-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Two Notch Road and O’Neil Court, according to the Highway Patrol. Four people involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital, where one of them died, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information on the surviving victims’ conditions was not available.