Driver killed after crashing into large tree along Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

A driver died after crashing into a tree along Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard Monday night in Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday as the driver was headed south on Cleaver II in a black Kia Rondo at high speeds, said Capt. Corey Carlisle with the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver lost control of the Kia while approaching Elmwood Avenue, sending the car careening off the road to the left, where it traveled through a grassy median and crashed into a large tree, Carlisle said.

The driver, who was not restrained and who was the only one inside, died at the scene, he said.

The fatality is the city’s 100th of the year. At this time last year, there were 84 traffic fatalities.