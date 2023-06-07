Driver killed in Doniphan 'road rage' shooting; father, sons arrested on murder charges

El Paso police arrested a father and his two sons on murder charges Wednesday morning in connection with a deadly road rage shooting a day earlier on Doniphan Drive.

Raul Alberto Orozco, 53, and his sons, Jose Alberto Orozco, 28, and Cristian Bradley Orozco, 21, are accused in a roadway confrontation that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Marcos Fino Jr., police officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Doniphan Drive near Montoya Road in the Upper Valley, police said.

Raul Orozco was driving a truck and Fino was driving a car when they got into a "road rage" altercation on Doniphan Drive, police said.

Raul Orozco began chasing Fino, who had three other people with him in his car. During the chase, Orozco called his sons for help, according to a police news statement.

Near Montoya Road, the two sons maneuvered their vehicle in front of Fino's car, blocking him in, while their father blocked the car from behind with his truck, police said.

An argument erupted in the street, then turned into a fight between the Orozco brothers and Fino and a man who was a passenger in Fino's car, police said. During the fight, Jose Orozco allegedly shot Fino, police said.

The Orozcos left the scene and called police from Montoya Road, officials said. A passenger in the car was rushing to take Fino for medical help when he flagged down a police car on Doniphan Drive, near Artcraft Road. Fino died in the shooting. Fino and the Orozcos are all residents of the West Side.

Jose Orozco was jailed under a $1 million bond while his father, Raul, and brother, Cristian, were each jailed on a $500,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail. Their booking photos were not immediately available.

An investigation into the shooting by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continues. There have been eight murders in El Paso so far this year. There were nine at this time last year, as of Monday.

Anyone with information on the Doniphan road rage shooting may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers Of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

