Driver killed after his dump truck overturned on U.S. 27 in Broward, troopers say

A man behind the wheel of a dump truck was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed and overturned on U.S. 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 6:42 a.m., a man driving southbound in a 1992 Ford dump truck veered off the road and overturned on the right shoulder near mile marker 40, Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The man died at the crash site.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

One southbound lane remained open as of 8:15 a.m.