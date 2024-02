Feb. 26—A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash about 12:15 a.m. Sunday at Indiana 63 and Lombardi Drive in Southern Vigo County.

Dead is 26-year-old MacKenzie Jackson, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responding to the accident found the driver had been ejected and was trapped under the vehicle. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and Jackson died at the scene.