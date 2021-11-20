Leonia police say car in fatal crash was captured on video

Leonia police are looking for a motorist who may have witnessed a Saturday morning crash that killed another driver.

Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny said police received a call at 5 a.m. that a car with New York plates had crashed into a tree at the corner of Ridgeland Terrace and Nordhoff Drive and caught fire. Leonia police and firefighters arrived on the scene, as did the police and fire departments from Fort Lee.

Once the fire was out, policefound one person in the car, Tamagny said. The victim has not been identified.

During the investigation, police discovered that the 2018 Honda Civic that struck the tree had been caught on video, traveling at a high rate of speed on Jones Road in Fort Lee, just before the crash.

The Honda was being followed closely by a second car, which police believe is a four-door silver or gray sedan.

"It is believed that the unknown sedan stopped at the scene of the fatal crash and that the occupants exited the unknown sedan," Tamagny said in a press release. "The occupants went back into the unknown sedan and left the scene."

Tamagny said the medical examiner was notified and the Bergen County Sheriff's Crime Scene Unit is helping to investigate. Because there was a fuel spill, the county's hazmat team was at the scene.

Police are looking to speak with the occupants of the sedan at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Leonia Police Department at 201-944-0800 or detectives@leonianj.gov.

Kaitlyn Kanzler covers Essex County for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kanzler@northjersey.com

Twitter: @KaitlynKanzler8

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fatal car crash on border of Leonia, Fort Lee may have a witness