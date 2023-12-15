Driver killed in fiery crash involving 2 trucks: OSHP

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they’re investigating a deadly crash involving a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer in Wayne County.

Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened on I-71 Northbound in Congress Township just after 7 a.m. Friday.

According to troopers, their preliminary investigation found that the pickup truck struck the rear of a commercial tractor-trailer and both vehicles caught on fire as a result of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, troopers said.

