Driver killed in freeway shooting in far East El Paso

A driver was killed in a shooting on Interstate 10, resulting in the closure of a portion of the freeway that snarled traffic Saturday evening in far East El Paso.

The deadly shooting is under investigation by El Paso police homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Person Unit.

A 32-year-old man was found dead in a car at 7:20 p.m. when patrol officers responded to call of a vehicle stopped on the roadway on I-10 East just before the Loop 375 ramp north, a police statement said. The man's name had not been released.

The man, who had been shot at least once, was found by police in the driver seat of a gray 2012 Honda Accord. Officers attempted to render aid but the driver was already deceased, police said.

I-10 East was shut down at Zaragoza Road for the investigation on Saturday night. It has since reopened.

Police officials are asking the public to report if they saw anything involving a newer model gray Honda Accord on I-10 East from about 7 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Saturday to call the police non-emergency number 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

In a separate incident, a fatal rollover crash closed I-10 in both directions near Geronimo Drive after a fatal rollover crash at about 2 a.m. Sunday in Central El Paso. The freeway later reopened.

Other roadway shootings

The freeway shooting death follows other unrelated roadway gunfire incidents in recent months.

A driver was wounded on Aug. 7 in a unsolved shooting on Sunland Park Drive near I-10 on the West Side.

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun and hitting a family's vehicle in a road rage-style incident on July 11 on Airport Road near El Paso International Airport. There were no injuries reported.

A 16-year-old boy was killed when gang-signs were flashed and gunshots were exchanged between people in two cars on the afternoon of Dec. 21 on Zaragoza Road in the Tierra Este area in the far East Side. A 19-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Driver killed in I-10 freeway shooting in far East El Paso