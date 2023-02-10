Update: Driver killed after getting hit by vehicle fleeing police ID’d. Suspect arrested

The driver killed late Wednesday night when he was struck allegedly by a wanted man who was fleeing from officers was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

The victim was Victor Cardenas, 29, of Fresno.

Fresno police said officers stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Shields Avenue and First Street for a non-moving violation.

Two passengers were in the car with the driver, identified by police as 40-year-old Andrew Calderon of Fresno.

The occupants of the car initially provided officers with their information, but then the driver suddenly sped off, police said.

Officers returned to their cruisers, but soon terminated the chase after a short pursuit due to the high rate of speed, police have said.

The driver went west on Shields and ran a red light at Fresno Street — about a half-mile from the original stop — before colliding with a Chevrolet Cruise driven by Cardenas.

Police could see the collision and responded to it.

Cardenas was taken to the hospital where he died.

Calderon suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital, police said. His passengers refused medical attention.

Police said Calderon was on active parole for felony domestic violence charges and had an outstanding no-bail parole warrant for his arrest.

He remained at the hospital on Thursday, but police said upon his release he will be arrested on suspicion of felony evasion causing death, felony DUI causing death and vehicular manslaughter.