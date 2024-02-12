Driver killed after head-on collision with work van near Eatonville

A driver was killed in a head-on collision near Eatonville Monday morning.

At about 10:37 a.m. troopers with the Washington State Patrol responded to the collision on State Route 7 at milepost 29, just north of Eatonville.

According to Trooper John Dattilo, a car traveling southbound in the northbound struck a work van head-on in a curve.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

State Route 9 in the area was closed for their investigation.