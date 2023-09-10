Driver killed in Highway 99 crash in Sutter County. Alcohol likely a factor, CHP says

One man died in a collision Saturday along Highway 99 in Nicolaus, authorities said.

Just after 7 p.m., the 61-year-old Marysville man failed to negotiate the sharp turn of the on-ramp to enter northbound 99 from Garden Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter spokesman Officer Brian Danielson.

The man was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion in the left lane of the on-ramp when he crossed into the right lane directly into the path of a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup, according to law enforcement. The Ford was “broadsided” in the driver’s door by the Ram, Danielson said.

The collision caused the driver of the Ford to become trapped, the CHP said.

Upon officers’ arrival, the CHP said, they determined the 61-year-old man was not breathing.

Officers said they administered CPR for 12 minutes until medical personnel took over. Additional life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene about 8 p.m., officials said.

CHP said officers believe the man was under the influence of alcohol.

The Ford’s passenger and the truck driver were taken to a local hospital with complaints of pain, authorities said. A juvenile in the Ram was uninjured, according to law enforcement.

Northbound Highway 99 was closed about two hours, with traffic diverted to northbound State Route 70, CHP said.

The identity of the victim is expected to be released by the Sutter County Coroner’s Office once next of kin are notified.