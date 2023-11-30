Driver killed after hitting tree on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Tenafly

A 61-year-old man from Spring Valley, New York was killed on Tuesday in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Tenafly, according to the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department.

Aron Unger was driving southbound in a red 2022 Kia Sportage when he drifted out of the roadway into the center median and struck a tree.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police responded at around 1:45 p.m. and found Unger with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he ultimately died.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Palisades Interstate Parkway crash in Tenafly NJ kills driver