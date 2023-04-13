Driver killed in Industrial Boulevard crash

Apr. 13—CUMBERLAND — A motorist was killed early Thursday when an automobile traveled out of control and crashed into a utility police and an unoccupied residence at East Industrial Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed, pending further notification of family following the 1 a.m. single-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation indicated speed was a contributing factor in the crash that shut down Industrial Boulevard from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue for more than three hours.

Police said the victim was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The incident prompted response of the Allegany County Special Operations Collapse Team and the Cumberland Street Department in addition to Cumberland Police and Cumberland Fire Department units.

The investigation by Cumberland Police is continuing.