Driver killed in Jacksonville area crash named

Jan. 4—A 26-year-old man was killed on New Year's Day when his car crashed outside Jacksonville during a police pursuit.

The driver, Jared Nathanial Combs, was identified Tuesday by Medford police, the lead investigating agency into the Jan. 1 incident.

"It is possible alcohol was a contributing factor based on officers' initial observations; however, the toxicology report is pending," Medford police said in a news advisory Tuesday evening.

Police said Combs' car struck several trees after he failed to negotiate a turn on Sunset Drive from Highway 238. Combs was extricated from his vehicle and received medical attention, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacksonville police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1 about a reckless vehicle swerving in the 4600 block of Highway 238. A Jacksonville police officer responded and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Combs failed to yield.

Combs continued onto South Stage Road, driving at excessive speeds toward Medford. A "short time later," Combs failed to negotiate the turn onto Sunset Drive and crashed, police said.

Jacksonville Police Chief David Towe told the Mail Tribune Tuesday he did not have any further information about the case and referred all questions to Medford police.

The investigation is ongoing, Medford police said Tuesday evening, and will be forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office for review once complete.