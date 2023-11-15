Driver who killed Loudon County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Jenkins will serve 10 years

The man who struck and killed Loudon County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February 2022 has been sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Christopher Savannah, 43, of Houston, Texas, admitted to smoking marijuana while he was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-75 on the morning of Feb. 3, 2022, Roane County District Attorney General Russell Johnson said in a press release.

Jenkins had pulled over to the right-hand shoulder, stopped and was exiting his cruiser to remove an extension ladder that had fallen out of a truck in the middle of the northbound interstate lanes.

Savannah, instead of coming to a stop, plowed his truck into at least two vehicles in front of him before striking Jenkins.

Jenkins, 48, graduated from Loudon High School and served in the United States Air Force before joining the sheriff's office in 2002. Jenkins became a K9 officer in 2007, and had been promoted to sergeant in 2021.

Savannah's plea agreement netted him a 10-year sentence

Savannah pled guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication and felony reckless endangerment on Nov. 15 at the Roane County Courthouse in front of Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks, the release said.

The plea was an agreed upon sentence of 10 years, Johnson said, noting Savannah has no prior criminal history and that under Tennessee’s vehicular homicide law at the time that Jenkins was killed, the sentence range for vehicular homicide starts at eight years.

"The family members ... are all glad to have a resolution to this case and are now able to put this behind them," Johnson said.

Jenkins’ death led to changes in the law

Since Jenkins’ death, the Tennessee legislature has elevated vehicular homicide punishments by increasing the mandatory service time, Johnson said, adding the circumstances of Jenkins’ death by a driver under the influence of marijuana helped this effort.

The legislature also made it a requirement to have items like ladders properly secured in the back of a pickup truck or trailer, with a new law known as the Sergeant Chris Jenkins Law.

The driver responsible for losing his unsecured ladder was charged and convicted on three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Law enforcement honored an officer who was 'the very best of us' at memorial service

A sea of law enforcement officers from across the state, including representatives from Knox County Sheriff's Office and Knoxville Police Department, filled the Loudon High School gym Feb. 9, 2022, to pay their respects to Jenkins.

The mood at his memorial services was by turns somber and tear-filled, and funny and wry as those who knew Jenkins best paid tribute.

“There are no words adequate to capture what made this man larger than life,” said Sgt. Chris Hutchins. “Simply put, he was the very best of us, and it wasn’t even close.”

Jenkins' son, Clay Jenkins, 25, is also a deputy with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Clay Jenkins said his father was his hero with a badge, adding, "Dad, you were, and still are, Superman."

Clay Jenkins told the assembled crowd wearing a Loudon County sheriff's uniform was the most honorable thing he has ever done in this life

"I couldn’t help but follow in the best footsteps," he said of his father. "I always wanted to make him proud."

Clay Jenkins said he will carry his legacy with honor, adding, "I want you to look at me and see the walking image of my dad."

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter.

