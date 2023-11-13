Driver killed when luxury car runs off road and crashes, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Sunday when a car ran off a road and crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 2:45 p.m. in Darlington County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2002 Mercedes-Benz sedan was driving east on S.C. 34, and near the intersection with Calvary Road, it ran off the left side of the road, according to Pye. That’s less than 10 miles from historic Darlington Raceway.

The luxury car hit a ditch before crashing into a culvert, and the driver died, Pye said.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Pye said the driver was the only person in the Mercedes-Benz, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the Merceds-Benz to veer off the road was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 837 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 23 people have died in Darlington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 19 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.