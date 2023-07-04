Driver who killed Mason teen going to prison; victim's family was in court

Jul. 3—A Sharonville man who admitted guilt in a crash last summer that killed a Mason teen was sentenced to prison Monday before a packed courtroom.

Michael Ondreka, who pleaded guilty in May to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday morning where he was sentenced to 7 years behind bars. The maximum he faced was 8 years.

Ondreka, 25, was indicted in October 2022 by a grand jury for the June 14 crash at Tylersville and Butler Warren roads in West Chester Twp. that killed 18-year-old Jyan Waespe.

The West Chester Police Department crash report said a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving south on Butler Warren and ran the red light, crashing into the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Waespe.

The teen was extracted from the vehicle and taken to West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The young man had a son on the way when he was killed.

Ondreka suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under OVI suspension. In exchange for the plea to the felony charge, the remaining charges, both misdemeanors, were dismissed.

Waespe's mother and girlfriend, the mother of young son, spoke during the sentencing hearing. Many in the courtroom wiped away tears, shook their heads and looked down.

Judge Greg Stephens said he did not impose the maximum sentence because Ondreka did spare the victim's family the "nightmare" and "torture" of a trial.

"That is the primary reason why I am not giving you that one extra year," Stephens said.

The judge noted he could not justify a sentence less than seven years.

"You have a problem with alcohol. You should not be behind the wheel of a car," Stephens said, noting his previous OVI violation before the fatal crash. "I cannot discount the impact this has had on Jyan's family. I cannot discount the impact it will continue to have for the rest of their lives."

The judge did not impost a life driver's license suspension, but it was considered.