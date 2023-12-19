Driver killed when minivan crashes into multiple trees, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Monday in an early morning crash in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 7:50 a.m. in Newberry County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 2000 Toyota minivan was driving west on Ira Kinard Road in the Prosperity area when it ran off the right side, then swerved across all of the lanes and off the left side of the road, according to Bolt.

The minivan hit multiple trees and the driver died, Bolt said.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Bolt said the driver was the only person in the minivan, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the minivan to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 924 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least nine people have died in Newberry County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 10 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.

