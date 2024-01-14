Driver killed when minivan flips over and crashes into tree, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed early Sunday morning when a minivan ran off a Midlands road and crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 3 a.m. in Orangeburg County, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

A 2006 Honda minivan was driving east on Wildol Street, and near the intersection with White Sands Road it ran off the right side of the road, according to Ridgeway. The minivan then hit a culvert, flipped over and crashed into a tree, Ridgeway said.

The driver died at the scene, according to Ridgeway.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the minivan driver.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the minivan to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 15 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 997 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 34 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.