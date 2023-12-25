A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mt. Healthy early Christmas morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnell Payne was behind the wheel of a northbound 2018 Toyota Yaris that ran off the left side of Hamilton Avenue near Hilltop Plaza around 1:18 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s officials say.

The car went into the parking lot of a gas station and then struck a tree, according to a news release.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was speeding, the release states.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected.

This report was provided by Enquirer media partner FOX19.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Driver killed in Mt. Healthy crash on Christmas morning