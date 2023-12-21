Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash in Lexington County, police say

One person was killed Wednesday night in a crash at a busy Lexington County intersection, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

The two-vehicle collision happened before 8:30 p.m., police said.

Information about what led to the collision was not available, but it happened at the intersection of Platt Springs Road and Dreher Road, according to police. That’s in a part of West Columbia that’s densely packed with restaurants and businesses, not far from the Congaree River.

One of the drivers was taken to an area hospital, and later died there, police said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, but the wreck continues to be investigated by police.

Through Tuesday, 938 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 43 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 43 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.