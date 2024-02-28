Driver killed in late night crash when SUV runs off SC road, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in a late night crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 11:55 p.m. in Aiken County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2008 Ford SUV was driving north on Howlandville Road in the Warrenville area, and it ran off the road near the intersection with Monroe Street, according to Pye. The SUV hit a culvert then crashed into a tree, killing the driver, Pye said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the SUV driver.

Pye said the driver was the only person in the SUV, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the SUV to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Monday, 126 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 12 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.