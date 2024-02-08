Family identifies driver shot, killed in Irving Park shooting, crash

TechCrunch

Getaround, a company that helps vehicle owners rent out their cars, trucks and SUVs to other peers, is cutting 30% of its North American workforce as part of a restructuring. The company said in a statement it will restructure its workforce and operations to reduce costs in hopes of extending its cash runway and accelerating "its path to profitability." Getaround wouldn't disclose the number of workers it currently employs in North America or in Europe, where it also operates.