Driver killed in overnight crash in Lexington County, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in an overnight crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 12:30 a.m. in Lexington County, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 2004 Toyota SUV was driving south on Pine Plain Road in the Gaston area when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, Bolt said. The driver died, according to Bolt.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Bolt said the driver was the only person in the SUV, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the SUV to run off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 95 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.