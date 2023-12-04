Driver killed, passenger hospitalized in crash on SC road, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and another was injured when a car and pickup truck crashed over the weekend, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Oconee County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A 2007 Chevrolet was driving north on Stribling Road and when it turned onto Richland Road it collided with a 1997 Dodge pickup truck, according to Bolt. The pickup was driving east on Richland Road when the crash happened, Bolt said.

The Chevy driver died, and a passenger was taken to an area hospital, according to Bolt. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Chevy driver.

Bolt said the pickup driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 881 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 10 people have died in Oconee County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 16 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.