Driver killed, passenger injured in Rio Linda crash, Sacramento Metro Fire officials say

A person was killed and another was hospitalized in Rio Linda after both were involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday, authorities said.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters went at 5:44 a.m. to West Sixth Street and Elkhorn Boulevard after a report of the crash, according to Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for the department.

A driver died and an injured passenger was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, Wilbourn said.

It was unclear why the crash occurred or whether the two victims were in the same vehicle. A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.