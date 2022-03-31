Driver killed pedestrian in hit-and-run, then spray-painted the car black, GA cops say

A man was arrested in Georgia after police say he hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle. When he was found, police say he had spray-painted his car.

Clinton Taylor, 53, was crossing a road and had almost made it across when he was struck by a vehicle on March 27 in Warner Robins, a city about 20 miles south of Macon, The Telegraph previously reported.

The driver continued traveling and did not stop to offer aid, officers said. Taylor was taken to a hospital where authorities say he later died from his injuries.

Officers were able to identify the driver a few days later as David Alvin Lord, 38 of Perry, using camera footage and assistance from the community, according to a March 31 release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

When authorities located Lord’s car, a Monte Carlo, they said it had been spray-painted black.

Lord was arrested on March 30 and was charged with felony hit-and-run. As of March 31, the man was ”released to the Houston County Detention Facility,” police said.

