Driver killed when pickup crashes with box truck at intersection, SC cops say

One person was killed Tuesday when two trucks crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 11:30 a.m. in Barnwell County, said Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

A 2020 Honda Ridgeline was driving east on Poplar Road, and when it crossed the intersection with S.C. 3 the pickup truck collided with a 2005 International box truck, according to Glover. The box truck was driving north on S.C. 3, Glover said.

The driver of the Honda pickup died at the scene, Glover said.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pickup driver.

Glover said the box truck driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

Glover did not say if the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Through Saturday, 103 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Barnwell County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were five deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.