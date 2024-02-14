Driver killed in rollover crash on I-15 identified

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — An 86-year-old man killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 has been identified, local medical officials said.

Thomas Carl Asper, of Fallbrook, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 7:40 a.m. on the Interstate 15 southbound off-ramp to Old Highway 396 in the Bonsall area.

According to California Highway Patrol, the elderly man was driving a Toyota SUV southbound on Old Highway 395 just north of the intersection with southbound I-15 off-ramp when a Jaguar XF, driven by an 18-year-old woman, collided with the Toyota at the intersection. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to roll over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, per law enforcement. The woman, of Wildomar, California, was not injured.

CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

