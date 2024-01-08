Driver killed in rollover crash in Madison County on Sunday night

A Winterset man died in a rollover crash Sunday night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 230th Street and Upland Avenue near St. Charles.

A 41-year-old man was turning onto 230th Street when he lost control of the vehicle, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. The vehicle rolled before coming to a stop upside down.

No one else was in the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at ALathers@registermedia.com and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Madison County rollover crash kills driver near St. Charles.